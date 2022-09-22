Contact Troubleshooters
Road closure for emergency repair to restrict downtown traffic flow

road work sign
road work sign(KY3)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A portion of South Third Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard will be shut down beginning Monday or an emergency repair of a sewer line running beneath the pavement.

Third Street will close to through traffic between W. Liberty and Guthrie streets starting Monday morning. West Muhammad Ali Blvd. will have one lane of traffic open between Third and Fifth streets. On street parking on Muhammad Ali Blvd. will be available only on the north side of the street.

A portion of South Third Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard will be shut down beginning Monday, September 26 for an emergency repair of a sewer line running beneath the pavement.(Source: WAVE News)

While the cavity beneath the roadway is around eight feet deep, MSD says there won’t be any disruption of sewer service during the repair.

It’s not currently known how long the repairs may take.

