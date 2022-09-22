Tickets on sale Thursday for Louisville Live at Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville’s annual preseason basketball event “Louisville Live” featuring the Cardinals’ men’s and women’s teams will return this year.

According to the release, this year’s “Louisville Live” will be from a new location at Louisville Slugger Field on Friday, Oct. 21.

A basketball court will be placed on the edge of the infield at Louisville Slugger Field with multiple fan-centric team activities planned.

In the spirit of Homecoming Weekend, many Louisville alumni from both teams are anticipated to return and engage in the evening. Additional information on the event will be released soon.

Gates open for the event at 7 p.m. with festivities scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. General admission tickets start at $15.

You can purchase tickets Thursday starting at 10:00a.m. Click or tap here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.