All I-65 southbound lanes blocked, diverting traffic to the Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked at Interstate 65 South at mile-marker 125.3.

This is before I-265 in Jefferson County.

MetroSafe confirmed an injury accident involving two vehicles, diverting traffic to the Gene Snyder.

It could take up to four hours for this to clear up, according to Trimarc.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.