Baptist Health hosts curbside flu shots clinic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, Baptist Health will offer curbside flu shots to anyone nine years or older.

Hours at all locations are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are not necessary.

Below are the following days and locations offering the clinics.

Saturday, Oct. 1:

Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, 596 Westport Rd., Ste. 101, Elizabethtown

Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine, 3615 E. John Rowan Blvd., Ste. 104, Bardstown

Baptist Health Medical Family Medicine, 534 Hillcrest Dr., Brandenburg

Saturday, Oct. 15:

Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, 596 Westport Rd., Ste. 101, Elizabethtown

Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, 75 Nature Trail, Ste. 3, Radcliff

Saturday, Oct. 22:

Baptist Health Medical Family Medicine, 534 Hillcrest Dr., Brandenburg

