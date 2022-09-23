Contact Troubleshooters
Baptist Health hosts curbside flu shots clinic

(wluc)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, Baptist Health will offer curbside flu shots to anyone nine years or older.

Hours at all locations are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are not necessary.

Below are the following days and locations offering the clinics.

Saturday, Oct. 1:

  • Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, 596 Westport Rd., Ste. 101, Elizabethtown
  • Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine, 3615 E. John Rowan Blvd., Ste. 104, Bardstown
  • Baptist Health Medical Family Medicine, 534 Hillcrest Dr., Brandenburg

Saturday, Oct. 15:

  • Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, 596 Westport Rd., Ste. 101, Elizabethtown
  • Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, 75 Nature Trail, Ste. 3, Radcliff

Saturday, Oct. 22:

  • Baptist Health Medical Family Medicine, 534 Hillcrest Dr., Brandenburg

For more information about curbside flu shot clinics across the state, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

