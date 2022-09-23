Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Behind the Forecast: Why do clouds float

Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3 WFPL at 7:45 a.m.
Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3 WFPL at 7:45 a.m.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds look so light and fluffy as they float above our heads, but clouds are exceptionally heavy.

Tiny water droplets comprise clouds. For a cumulus cloud, the estimated water density is nearly half a gram of water per cubic meter. A one cubic kilometer cloud contains a billion cubic meters. Five hundred million grams of water droplets make up a one cubic meter cloud. This means clouds weigh about 500 thousand kilograms or 1.1 million pounds; that’s around five times as heavy as a blue whale, the largest animal in the world.

If a cloud is this heavy, why doesn’t it fall? The key is density.

As clouds form, rising air expands as atmospheric pressure decreases. As the rising air enters the higher altitudes, the air cools while the water vapor within it condenses. It’s this cooling and condenses that contributes to the growth and lifespan of clouds.

The distance from a water droplet’s edge to its center ranges from a few microns (thousandths of a millimeter) to tens of microns.

The speed at which an object descend correlates to its surface area and mass. Since cloud droplets are so tiny, they do not fall quickly; an ice crystal’s shape further reduces its velocity. The average cloud droplet has a terminal velocity of 1.3 cm per second in motionless air, according to the National Weather Service. It would take this droplet more than 10 hours to reach the ground from a cloud base of 1,650 feet. The smallest upward motions in the atmosphere are strong enough to offset a water droplet’s velocity.

All of these tiny water droplets or ice crystals that make up are so small and spread out over such a wide area that the effect of gravity on them is inconsequential. This is why clouds seem to float overhead.

It’s also important to note that a single water molecule weighs 18 g/mol. Dry air is mainly comprised of nitrogen and oxygen. Nitrogen weighs 28 g/mole while oxygen weighs 32 g/mole. So a single water molecule is lighter than both nitrogen and oxygen; this is why moist air is lighter than dry air.

Once droplets aggregate into large enough raindrops, they will eventually fall.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy David Mattingly, 55, was arrested September 21, 2022, by Louisville Metro police on...
Owner of Highlands bar arrested for sex crimes
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Madelyn N. Howard of Crown Point.
20-year-old killed in Indiana hit-and-run; woman arrested on DUI charges
The Louder Than Life music festival returns Thursday with 114 bands over four days.
Louder Than Life expectations go up to 11
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

If a cloud is this heavy, why doesn’t it fall?
Science Behind the Forecast: How do clouds float?
Fall begins today!
FORECAST: Sweater weather is here!
2022
Goode Weather Blog 9/22
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 5 a.m. Weather - Friday, September 23, 2022