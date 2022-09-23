Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Firefighters battle house fire in Russell neighborhood

Crews were called out to the 2200 block of Magazine Street around 10:10 p.m. Thursday.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters battled a house fire in the Russell neighborhood Thursday night.

According to Major Bobby Cooper, crews were called out to a report of a dumpster fire near the 2200 block of Magazine Street around 10:10 p.m. Thursday.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they learned that it was actually a vacant house fire. Extra crews were requested when the new information was provided.

Buildings that were beside the structure were also involved in the fire. Those two buildings were also vacant, Cooper confirmed.

It took 30 firefighters about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.

Major Cooper says that the main building faced extensive damages and the others have minor damage. No one was injured in this structure fire.

Louisville Fire Department’s Arson team is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Timothy David Mattingly, 55, was arrested September 21, 2022, by Louisville Metro police on...
Owner of Highlands bar arrested for sex crimes
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Anneyska Garcia, 18, is facing robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief charges...
18-year-old arrested for carjacking vehicle with child inside, crashing vehicle
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Madelyn N. Howard of Crown Point.
20-year-old killed in Indiana hit-and-run; woman arrested on DUI charges

Latest News

Lanes are blocked on the I-64 eastbound ramp to I-265 due to a vehicle fire.
Lanes blocked on I-64 eastbound ramp due to vehicle fire
Crews were called out to the 2200 block of Magazine Street around 10:10 p.m. Thursday.
Firefighters battle house fire in Russell neighborhood
Lanes are blocked on I-64 eastbound due to a vehicle fire.
Lanes blocked on I-64 eastbound ramp due to vehicle fire
Corey Ware, 28, led LMPD on a police pursuit through the city
Man arrested after police pursuit through Louisville