Firefighters battle house fire in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters battled a house fire in the Russell neighborhood Thursday night.

According to Major Bobby Cooper, crews were called out to a report of a dumpster fire near the 2200 block of Magazine Street around 10:10 p.m. Thursday.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they learned that it was actually a vacant house fire. Extra crews were requested when the new information was provided.

Buildings that were beside the structure were also involved in the fire. Those two buildings were also vacant, Cooper confirmed.

It took 30 firefighters about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.

Major Cooper says that the main building faced extensive damages and the others have minor damage. No one was injured in this structure fire.

Louisville Fire Department’s Arson team is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

