FORECAST: Clouds moving in soon will keep it cool

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Few sprinkles/spotty showers tonight/early Saturday
  • Another small rain chance Sunday
  • Looking cool & fall-like next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High clouds will fly in from the west this afternoon allowing for a cool feel to the air with temperatures struggling to warm much from the midday numbers. Still not a bad first full day of fall!

Tonight looks overcast with spotty sprinkles or even a shower or two possible. The rainfall will be light and again, spotty. Lows temperatures will generally ease into the 50s.

Clouds and spotty showers will be possible Saturday through about midday. By the afternoon hours, some clearing will work in from the west. That should allow for a nice jump into the lower 80s along with a gusty wind at roughly 25 mph.

Clear skies with a few passing clouds are expected Saturday evening. Another small rain chance arrives by early Sunday morning. Expect lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

