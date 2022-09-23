FORECAST: Feeling like fall all week long

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dry and sunny through the work week

Below normal temperatures all week long

The tropics could affect next weekend’s forecast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear skies tonight and cooler than last night. Lows will bottom out in the 50s.

Monday will be a gorgeous fall day with cool temperatures, low humidity, a nice afternoon breeze and plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the 60s and low 70s.

Cool and clear Monday night as temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s.

A brief period of clouds possible on Tuesday with a second cold front passing through. Expect highs to remain on the cool side.

Most days look sunny with highs in the 70s through the rest of the week.

With high pressure holding firm over our region by mid week we’ll see some very cool mornings in the 40s - especially by early Wednesday and Thursday.

We are watching Ian in the tropics which could impact our forecast next weekend.

