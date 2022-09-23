Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: A few showers possible this weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers early Saturday morning
  • Minor rain chance Sunday
  • Pleasant and fall-like next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few light showers will continue to push across the region into the early morning hours Saturday. Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures won’t be a cool as 24 hours ago.

In general, people can expect lows in the 50s.

Lingering showers early Saturday morning will depart fairly fast. During the afternoon, we’ll return to a partly sunny sky with highs near 80 degrees.

Mainly clear skies Saturday into Sunday with lows back in the 50s for most, lower 60s in the city.

A cold front moves in Sunday with another minor rain chance midday into the afternoon. Otherwise, partly sunny skies expected with highs near 80 degrees once again.

Behind the front, expect cooler temperatures for the week ahead.

Next week’s forecast is easy. Most days look sunny with highs in the 70s! With high pressure holding firm over our region by mid week we’ll see some very cool mornings in the 40s, especially by early Thursday.

