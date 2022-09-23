Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Scattered showers arrive tonight

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers increase late tonight
  • Windy at times this weekend
  • Pleasant and fall-like next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds are on the increase this evening and we’ll eventually see some light sprinkles overnight with more moderate scattered showers heading toward Saturday morning. Lows will only drop into the 50s tonight thanks to the insulation from the clouds.

Morning showers on Saturday will exit during the lunch hour, leaving us with a sunnier afternoon and winds gusting up to 25 mph. Highs will nudge back into the lower 80s, so don’t put away the shorts just yet!

We can’t rule out a spotty shower or two Saturday night, but most will see a mainly clear sky with lows in the 50s and lower 60s.

Another round of spotty showers and perhaps a storm or two is possible Sunday afternoon. Coverage of these showers will be fairly low though, so a lot of us will stay completely dry through this. Winds will gust up to 30 mph Sunday with highs in the 70s.

Next week’s forecast is easy. Most days look sunny with highs in the 70s! With high pressure holding firm over our region by mid week we’ll see some very cool mornings in the 40s - especially by early Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Friday, September 23, 2022

Most Read

Timothy David Mattingly, 55, was arrested September 21, 2022, by Louisville Metro police on...
Owner of Highlands bar arrested for sex crimes
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Madelyn N. Howard of Crown Point.
20-year-old killed in Indiana hit-and-run; woman arrested on DUI charges
The Louder Than Life music festival returns Thursday with 114 bands over four days.
Louder Than Life expectations go up to 11
Rommell Eugene Hudson, Jr., 33, of Milpitas, California, was arrested September 21, 2022 by St....
Man busted for trying to use counterfeit bills had over 100 fake $20s