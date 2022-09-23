FORECAST: Scattered showers arrive tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers increase late tonight

Windy at times this weekend

Pleasant and fall-like next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds are on the increase this evening and we’ll eventually see some light sprinkles overnight with more moderate scattered showers heading toward Saturday morning. Lows will only drop into the 50s tonight thanks to the insulation from the clouds.

Morning showers on Saturday will exit during the lunch hour, leaving us with a sunnier afternoon and winds gusting up to 25 mph. Highs will nudge back into the lower 80s, so don’t put away the shorts just yet!

We can’t rule out a spotty shower or two Saturday night, but most will see a mainly clear sky with lows in the 50s and lower 60s.

Another round of spotty showers and perhaps a storm or two is possible Sunday afternoon. Coverage of these showers will be fairly low though, so a lot of us will stay completely dry through this. Winds will gust up to 30 mph Sunday with highs in the 70s.

Next week’s forecast is easy. Most days look sunny with highs in the 70s! With high pressure holding firm over our region by mid week we’ll see some very cool mornings in the 40s - especially by early Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.