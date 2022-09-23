Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Scattered showers and warming temperatures today

Clouds glide over the Crescent Hill Reservoir and Gatehouse along Louisville's busy Frankfort Avenue corridor.
Clouds glide over the Crescent Hill Reservoir and Gatehouse along Louisville's busy Frankfort Avenue corridor. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Lingering showers through late morning
  • Highs in the 80s all weekend
  • Sunday cold front brings another nice stretch by Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered light showers will continue to fall for the majority of the morning across the region.

These showers will pass quickly allowing for improving conditions this afternoon. We’ll see increasing sunshine and warm temps, with highs in the low 80s.

Mainly clear skies Saturday into Sunday with lows back in the 50s for most, lower 60s in the city.

A cold front moves into the area Sunday bringing another round of a few isolated showers and breezy winds. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s for highs under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds clear out Sunday night as overnight lows dip back into the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

