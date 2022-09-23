FORECAST: Today’s cold front will bring big changes for this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Isolated showers through the late morning

Increasing sunshine and breezy winds through this afternoon

Cool, dry, and beautiful this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a few passing showers through the late morning hours across the region ahead of a cold front arriving later today.

One the showers clear the area, we’ll see increasing sunshine, breezy winds, and highs into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Clear skies continue overnight with cooler temperatures as well. Lows will fall into the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow will be a windy and cool, fall-like day across WAVE Country.

Temperatures will only climb into the upper 60s and low 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Cool and clear Monday night as temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s.

