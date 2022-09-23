Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Today's cold front will bring big changes for this week

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, September 25, 2022
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated showers through the late morning
  • Increasing sunshine and breezy winds through this afternoon
  • Cool, dry, and beautiful this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a few passing showers through the late morning hours across the region ahead of a cold front arriving later today.

One the showers clear the area, we’ll see increasing sunshine, breezy winds, and highs into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Clear skies continue overnight with cooler temperatures as well. Lows will fall into the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow will be a windy and cool, fall-like day across WAVE Country.

Temperatures will only climb into the upper 60s and low 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Cool and clear Monday night as temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s.

