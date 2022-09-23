FORECAST: Windy at times this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wind gusts near 25 MPH this afternoon and Tuesday

Cooler midweek; some may fall into upper 30s Wednesday & Thursday mornings

Remnants of Ian could still impact our local weather this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breezy and sunny afternoon ahead with comfortable highs in the lower 70s.

Tonight looks like another cool night for WAVE Country with lows generally in the 40s.

Tuesday looks sunny but cooler with a continued breeze from the NW that will remain gusty at times. Highs look to reach only to around 70 in the afternoon hours.

Even Tuesday night looks colder behind a front. Clear skies and light winds will help temperatures plummet into the low to mid-40s; some of our colder locations may approach the upper 30s.

As far as the remnants of Hurricane Ian, there remains high uncertainty regarding the track of its leftover rain bands but there is enough data to keep the rain chance in the forecast for this weekend. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for the latest track information and our local outlook.

