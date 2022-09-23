Goode Weather Blog 9/23

SDF dropped to 51 , right on target. My house dropped to 48. Some lower 40s noted in many spots.

Off to a nice start but current VIS shows the higher deck moving in fast with the deck lowering around 4pm. We should get to our MaxT just after lunch but should slow or hold steady for the afternoon once the clouds push in. Returns do show up but will fight a dry lower layer at first. Once we get that more saturated, spotty showers will take place and that will include this evening but especially overnight through about midday Saturday. QPF is light…generally .10″ or less so a light rain setup for sure.

Nice trends to get some late day sun on Saturday which should translate to a jump to our highs during the last few hours of daylight with the SW flow.

The wave on Sunday also looks early but the better moisture will be closer the low itself than with the front. So many could get skipped on rainfall again Sunday.

The setup next week is quiet with still a mid-week push for another shot of cool air that should be even cooler for SDF low temps than the current one was.

Too early still to know the TC impacts (if any) for next week so saw no need for any changes there yet.

