Lanes blocked on I-64 eastbound ramp due to vehicle fire

Lanes are blocked on the I-64 eastbound ramp to I-265 due to a vehicle fire.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lanes are blocked on the I-64 eastbound ramp to I-265 due to a vehicle fire.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a semi pulled off the side of the road on I-64 East when the driver noticed the wheels on the trailer were smoking.

Louisville Fire Department is on scene and put the fire out. No injuries were reported.

According to TRIMARC, lanes are blocked on I-64 eastbound at mile marker 18.9 in the area of I-265.

