Louder than Life fans line up for private labels released by their favorite band

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Coming off the success of Bourbon and Beyond, bourbon’s connection to rock music has never been more obvious.

“Bourbon has always been backstage with these bands whether it was Rebel Yell, or even Jack Daniels or Jim Beam,” Bourbon curator and author Fred Minnick said. “Music and bourbon have been tied at the hip for a very long time. The difference between now and 40 years ago is the managers of these bands look at these as opportunities to start their own brands.”

In one example of demand for these band-exclusive brands, fans of the band Slipknot began lining up Friday morning outside the Kroger on Breckenridge Lane to purchase autographed bottles of the band’s whiskey products.

Prices range from $35 to $70.

“ZZ Top has a whiskey, Beartooth has a whiskey, Slipknot, Metallica,” Minnick said. You have all of these iconic rock bands coming out with whiskeys because their fan bases actually crave it.”

Slipknot fan Drake Buster of Louisville said the wait and the expense were worth it.

“Anytime you can get something signed or autographed, you want to jump on that opportunity,” Buster said.

After purchasing the bottles, some fans said they had no intentions of drinking what was inside.

”Absolutely not,” Ashanti Allen said laughing. “That’s my kid’s college fund.”

