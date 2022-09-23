Louisville mother ‘riding to save lies’, raise awareness of opioid overdose

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother who lost her son after he was given a fentanyl-laced pill that he thought was Xanax is raising awareness to local parents during National Recovery month.

According to the release, Julie Hofmans will ride in memory of her son Wyatt in “The Pace” event. She is going to ride wearing Wyatt’s favorite color, orange.

“The Pace” event is a flagged course of about four miles through woods, creeks and open fields for both jumping and non-jumping teams.

Julie will be taking off on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8:00a.m. at Brownsboro Farm in Crestwood and her jump will happen around 10:00a.m.

Julie is also sponsoring a jump for this event and will have two banners. A photo of Wyatt will be placed on the jump location for spectators to see.

