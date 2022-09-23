Louisville woman identified in Newburg neighborhood homicide
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week.
Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newburg neighborhood.
Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined foul play was involved and identified the woman as 23-year-old Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is currently investigating and asks anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD(5673).
