Man arrested after police pursuit through Louisville

Corey Ware, 28, led LMPD on a police pursuit through the city
Corey Ware, 28, led LMPD on a police pursuit through the city(LMDC)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a a police pursuit through Louisville Thursday afternoon.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the 6500 block of Bardstown Road to an active bank hold up around 12:45p.m.

Corey Ware, 28, allegedly stole an undetermined amount of cash and fled in a vehicle.

A marked unit tried to stop Ware on the 4500 block of Bardstown Road, but he refused to stop and a pursuit began.

Ware attempted to flee officers and struck one civilian vehicle and one police vehicle, no one was injured.

MetroSafe was made aware of the pursuit in the area and contacted JCPS to have the district hold their buses during the duration of the pursuit.

LMPD used their Air Unit to assist officers in locating Ware after he fled his vehicle.

Ware is facing robbery, fleeing or evading police, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident and robbery in the second degree charges.

