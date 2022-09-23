Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just hours after being sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of a three-year-old and her father, Kevon Lawless posted on Instagram claiming to “be home soon.”

Lawless was convicted of two counts of murder and one count of burglary Wednesday night. He was sentenced Thursday.

Friday morning ‚Lawless’s Instagram account had a video where he appears to be in jail, behind plexiglass. The video was recorded by someone else. Lawless is seen smiling, laughing and holding up heart signs.

“I love y’all, I’ll be home soon,” Lawless said. “Hold on, let me make a heart,” he said while gesturing with his hands.

“I’ll share this to your family,” the person recording the video says.

“Hey, damn, see y’all soon man,” Lawless said. He then blows a kiss to the camera.

His Instagram account has nearly 7,000 followers.

“To all my supporters, all my friends, and all my family, and even the people I never met without y’all I wouldn’t be this happy,” he wrote with the post. “I love y’all and see you in a sec.”

Lawless was convicted of the August 14, 2020 murders of Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles, 21.

In court, a jury agreed that Lawless had executed Randolph before killing her father.

Lawless was facing the death penalty.

“We respect the jury’s verdict, we are satisfied with it,” Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Ryane Conroy said following the recommendation. “The family is incredibly grateful for all the hard work of not only, obviously the people myself, but also the juried work to come to a decision to get justice for the deaths of their children.”

The trial included the arrests of others for contempt and perjury. At one point the courtroom was cleared at the order of Jefferson Circuit Judge McKay Chauvin because of the smell of marijuana. The jurors were not present at the time.

“I’m just going to say it out loud: The whole room stinks of marijuana,” Chauvin said. “It just stinks.”

After his arrest in 2020, Lawless was bailed out by a music producer from New York WAVE News Troubleshooters uncovered.

Most of the money for the $300,000 bond was put up by the production company, Everybody Shines Together, belonging to rapper EST G, or George Stone, our investigation showed.

Randolph’s family learned he’d been bailed out after seeing Lawless, who identified himself as an aspiring musician, posting on Instagram hours after getting out.

“I play with pistols,” he rapped. “I like shooting, I’m not into gaming.”

Lawless was later brought back to jail on a gun probation violation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.