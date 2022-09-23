Contact Troubleshooters
Man walking on railroad tracks struck by train

(Storyblocks.com)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a train in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.

Around 2:20 a.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police officers were called to the area of E. Chestnut and Wenzel on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a train. They found an injured man who had been hit while walking on the tracks.

The man was rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment.

Detectives from LMPD First Division are handling the investigation.

