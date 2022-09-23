Contact Troubleshooters
NULU Fest returns to East Market Street

WAVE News reporter Olivia Russell went axe throwing Friday morning to show us one of the things you can do over the weekend.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A good old-fashioned block party is happening soon in Louisville.

Grab some food, drinks, and listen to live music at the 12th annual NULU Fest on East Market Street on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

WAVE News reporter Olivia Russell went axe throwing Friday morning at Flying Axes to show us one of the things you can do over the weekend.

