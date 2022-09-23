Contact Troubleshooters
Program helping JCPS students get new clothes and school supplies

Newburg Middle School welcomes students and parents to its Newburg Closet to pick up clothes, school supplies and food.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Newburg Middle School is helping Jefferson County Public Schools students and parents who may be struggling to make ends meet.

The school in Louisville is welcoming students and parents to come to the Newburg Closet.

The closet provides clothing and school supplies for students. Food and hygiene products are also being offered to parents who may be struggling financially.

The closet was donated by California Closet last year.

Youth Services Center coordinator Justin Lincey said he is excited to come into work each day to help these students.

“We love seeing smiles on kids faces when they walk out and they have different outfit than the one they came in, in,” Lincey said. “And they feel good knowing that when we help them it came from a great place.”

Lincey added that he hopes to break down any barrier that may prevent a child from succeeding.

