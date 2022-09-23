St. Luke UCC’s Oktoberfest is back
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville tradition is back in full force this weekend.
St. Luke’s United Church of Christ is kicking off its Oktoberfest again on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be a wine and beer garden, a silent auction and children’s games with hayrides.
WAVE News reporter Josh Ninke got a preview of the event happening on Walnut Street.
