St. Luke UCC’s Oktoberfest is back

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville tradition is back in full force this weekend.

St. Luke’s United Church of Christ is kicking off its Oktoberfest again on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be a wine and beer garden, a silent auction and children’s games with hayrides.

WAVE News reporter Josh Ninke got a preview of the event happening on Walnut Street.

