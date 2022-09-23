Tyler Gerth Memorial photography contest open through Oct. 7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tyler Gerth Foundation is celebrating the life of Tyler Gerth through a photography contest open to all Olmsted Park enthusiasts.

The contest is open through Oct. 7. Working with local organizations, the Tyler Gerth Foundation efforts to advocate for a more equitable world for the next generation through projects focused on education, collaboration and unification, a release said.

Tyler Gerth was only 27 when he was shot and killed at Jefferson Square back in June 2020. Gerth was a photographer, who was active in the social justice protests of that year.

His family honors his legacy through programs like the Building Equal Bridges Trinity High School Scholarship, The Tyler Gerth Polaroid Project, and the “Be Excellent to Each Other” Memorial 5K.

“We are happy to be working with Olmsted Parks Conservancy on the Tyler Gerth Memorial Photography Contest that will honor Tyler and showcase his passions of photography and connecting with nature,” the Gerth family said. “It was Tyler’s time in national, state, and local parks, where he sought solitude and deeper meaning from life--that helped him find his greater purpose and sense of self. We look forward to seeing all of the beautiful photographs submitted and the diversity of perspectives from the artists.”

Photos should feature scenes from the 17 Olmsted Parks and Parkways. To see a full list of parks, click or tap here.

The first-place winner will receive a $100 gift card to Murphy’s Camera and all winning images will be featured in Olmsted Parks Conservancy communications and marketing materials, the release said.

“Tyler Gerth left this world too soon, but his legacy lives on through the work his family champions in his memory. It is an honor to partner with them to highlight photography as an artistic medium through which we can share our perspectives with the greater community,” Layla George, President and CEO of Olmsted Parks Conservancy said. “Frederick Law Olmsted designed our park system as an equitable community resource and much like bridges, our parkways connect one neighborhood to another. We are honored to pay tribute to Tyler Gerth and partner with Building Equal Bridges to promote the love of parks and photography in Louisville.”

