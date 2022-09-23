Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

West End School announces expansion for a girls school

West End School Announces Landmark Expansion For Added Girls School
West End School Announces Landmark Expansion For Added Girls School(WAVE 3)
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The West End School announced plans for a new building, creating the West End Girls School.

The tuition-free school in Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood has served boys from pre-kindergarten through 8th grade for 17 years. There are currently about 140 boys enrolled.

The goal is to double that by bringing in up to 150 girls when the new school is complete.

The building will stand where the soccer field currently is, with a new field and additional outdoor space being built on surrounding properties.

The West End Girls School has already secured $6 million in pledges from multiple sources in organizations. An additional $4 million is needed by the end of 2022.

They plan to start construction on the new building in 2023.

Brown-Forman will grant $20 million over the next 10 years, split between the boys and girls schools.

Kenneth Gray, a 2010 graduate and now board member of the West End School, could barely contain his excitement. He said this expansion will allow for more opportunities for both young girls and their families.

“It was really emotional because it was full circle,” Gray said. “We were in the board meeting, and I definitely had a few tears- I think a lot of us did. It was a good stress. It was like where do we start? What do we do?”

Current West End School students and several city leaders were at the announcement on Friday, including Darryl Griffith; Lawson Whiting, President and CEO of Brown-Forman; Paul Perconti, co-founder and board chair emeritus for the West End School; and Mayor Greg Fischer.

For information on donating to the West End Girls School, contact the West End School at (502) 776-5236.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy David Mattingly, 55, was arrested September 21, 2022, by Louisville Metro police on...
Owner of Highlands bar arrested for sex crimes
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Madelyn N. Howard of Crown Point.
20-year-old killed in Indiana hit-and-run; woman arrested on DUI charges
The Louder Than Life music festival returns Thursday with 114 bands over four days.
Louder Than Life expectations go up to 11
Rommell Eugene Hudson, Jr., 33, of Milpitas, California, was arrested September 21, 2022 by St....
Man busted for trying to use counterfeit bills had over 100 fake $20s