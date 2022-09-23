West End School announces expansion for a girls school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The West End School announced plans for a new building, creating the West End Girls School.

The tuition-free school in Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood has served boys from pre-kindergarten through 8th grade for 17 years. There are currently about 140 boys enrolled.

The goal is to double that by bringing in up to 150 girls when the new school is complete.

The building will stand where the soccer field currently is, with a new field and additional outdoor space being built on surrounding properties.

The West End Girls School has already secured $6 million in pledges from multiple sources in organizations. An additional $4 million is needed by the end of 2022.

They plan to start construction on the new building in 2023.

Brown-Forman will grant $20 million over the next 10 years, split between the boys and girls schools.

Kenneth Gray, a 2010 graduate and now board member of the West End School, could barely contain his excitement. He said this expansion will allow for more opportunities for both young girls and their families.

“It was really emotional because it was full circle,” Gray said. “We were in the board meeting, and I definitely had a few tears- I think a lot of us did. It was a good stress. It was like where do we start? What do we do?”

Current West End School students and several city leaders were at the announcement on Friday, including Darryl Griffith; Lawson Whiting, President and CEO of Brown-Forman; Paul Perconti, co-founder and board chair emeritus for the West End School; and Mayor Greg Fischer.

For information on donating to the West End Girls School, contact the West End School at (502) 776-5236.

