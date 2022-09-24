Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner identified the man that was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers responded to the 3000 block of Manslick Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Officers arrived and found 29-year-old Latroy Swain Jr. shot. Mitchell said Swain died at the scene.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or utilize the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

