Hardin County woman charged with criminal abuse of child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 23-year-old woman has been arrested after a child was taken to the hospital with “substantial physical injuries,” according to a police report.

Ashley Luce, from Radcliff, was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with criminal abuse first degree of a child 12-years-old or under.

The report states the child’s mother called the Meade County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17 after picking up the child from her father’s home in Radcliff.

The mother told police she had noticed multiple bruises and scratches to the child’s face and head. Multiple other injuries were found on the child’s body after the mother fully examined her.

Police were contacted as the mother drove the child to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

The child was interviewed and told police that the father’s girlfriend, Luce, had beaten her. The child also told police Luce “stays with her while dad is at work and is mean to her.”

Photographs given to police revealed injuries including extreme bruising to multiple areas of the child’s body.

Luce is currently booked in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.