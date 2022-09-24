Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hardin County woman charged with criminal abuse of child

Ashley Luce, from Radcliff, was arrested and charged with criminal abuse first degree of a...
Ashley Luce, from Radcliff, was arrested and charged with criminal abuse first degree of a child 12-years-old or under.(Hardin County Detention Center)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 23-year-old woman has been arrested after a child was taken to the hospital with “substantial physical injuries,” according to a police report.

Ashley Luce, from Radcliff, was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with criminal abuse first degree of a child 12-years-old or under.

The report states the child’s mother called the Meade County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17 after picking up the child from her father’s home in Radcliff.

The mother told police she had noticed multiple bruises and scratches to the child’s face and head. Multiple other injuries were found on the child’s body after the mother fully examined her.

Police were contacted as the mother drove the child to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

The child was interviewed and told police that the father’s girlfriend, Luce, had beaten her. The child also told police Luce “stays with her while dad is at work and is mean to her.”

Photographs given to police revealed injuries including extreme bruising to multiple areas of the child’s body.

Luce is currently booked in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy David Mattingly, 55, was arrested September 21, 2022, by Louisville Metro police on...
Owner of Highlands bar arrested for sex crimes
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released
Update: All I-65 South lanes reopen, three people taken to hospital
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Madelyn N. Howard of Crown Point.
20-year-old killed in Indiana hit-and-run; woman arrested on DUI charges
The Louder Than Life music festival returns Thursday with 114 bands over four days.
Louder Than Life expectations go up to 11

Latest News

The application process for the Don't Mess with Texas Scholarship is now open.
Make Ends Meet: A look at college debt
Kevon Lawless posted on Instagram claiming to “see y’all real soon."
Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing
“You are more than entitled to have your personal opinions,” she said. “You are not entitled to...
Former Louisville EMT claims city ignored complaints about fire captain’s discriminatory gender comments
After purchasing the bottles, some fans said they had no intentions of drinking what was inside.
Louder than Life fans line up for private labels released by their favorite band