KSP: Investigation underway after Campbellsville man killed in Taylor County crash
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Taylor County Friday morning.
In a release, KSP said officers responded to a crash on Bengal Road around 8:18 a.m.
Early investigation revealed a woman was driving east on Bengal Road in a 2013 Honda Odyssey when she rear-ended a Kubota UTV.
The man driving the Kubota UTV died at the scene. The Taylor County coroner identified him as 69-year-old Jason Jones.
No other information was provided.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.