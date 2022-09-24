Contact Troubleshooters
KSP: Investigation underway after Campbellsville man killed in Taylor County crash

(WBKO)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Taylor County Friday morning.

In a release, KSP said officers responded to a crash on Bengal Road around 8:18 a.m.

Early investigation revealed a woman was driving east on Bengal Road in a 2013 Honda Odyssey when she rear-ended a Kubota UTV.

The man driving the Kubota UTV died at the scene. The Taylor County coroner identified him as 69-year-old Jason Jones.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

