KSP: Investigation underway after Campbellsville man killed in Taylor County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Taylor County Friday morning.

In a release, KSP said officers responded to a crash on Bengal Road around 8:18 a.m.

Early investigation revealed a woman was driving east on Bengal Road in a 2013 Honda Odyssey when she rear-ended a Kubota UTV.

The man driving the Kubota UTV died at the scene. The Taylor County coroner identified him as 69-year-old Jason Jones.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.