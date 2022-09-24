LMPD: Man dead after shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Manslick Road around 1:30 a.m. They found a man who was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police do not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673) or you can use the Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.