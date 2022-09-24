Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Man dead after shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood

File photo of crime tape and police lights.
File photo of crime tape and police lights.(MGN)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Manslick Road around 1:30 a.m. They found a man who was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police do not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673) or you can use the Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’
Kevon Lawless watched as one witness took the stand on September 16, 2022 to talk about what...
Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing
Update: All I-65 South lanes reopen, three people taken to hospital
JCPS bus
Parent waves gun at JCPS bus filled with Noe Middle School students
Corey Ware, 28, led LMPD on a police pursuit through the city
Man arrested after police pursuit through Louisville

Latest News

The New Albany Main Street revitalization project has started.
Revitalization project hurting New Albany business
Ashley Luce, from Radcliff, was arrested and charged with criminal abuse first degree of a...
Hardin County woman charged with criminal abuse of child
Kevon Lawless posted on Instagram claiming to “see y’all real soon."
Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing
“You are more than entitled to have your personal opinions,” she said. “You are not entitled to...
Former Louisville EMT claims city ignored complaints about fire captain’s discriminatory gender comments