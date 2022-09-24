Man taken to hospital after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of South 4th Street.

Louisville Metro officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with injuries officials believe are not serious.

LMPD is investigating. Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

