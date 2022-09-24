Contact Troubleshooters
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of South 4th Street.

Louisville Metro officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with injuries officials believe are not serious.

LMPD is investigating. Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

