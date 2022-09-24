Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say

Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge. (Source: WVUE)
By WVUE Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A woman in Louisiana is accused of throwing her child off a bridge Friday evening.

WVUE reports the Houma Police Department received a call around 5 p.m. regarding a mother throwing her 18-month-old child off the Liberty Street Bridge before jumping into the water herself.

Police said the boy is expected to recover after he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities identified the mother as Asha Randolph. Houma police said the incident remains under investigation, but Randolph has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’
Kevon Lawless watched as one witness took the stand on September 16, 2022 to talk about what...
Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing
Update: All I-65 South lanes reopen, three people taken to hospital
JCPS bus
Parent waves gun at JCPS bus filled with Noe Middle School students
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks

Latest News

Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying.
Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation, supply chain pressures intensifying for brewers
Saxophonist Pharoah Sanders performs on day 1 of the Arroyo Seco Music Festival on Saturday,...
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
DeSantis expands state of emergency as storm expected to hit Florida