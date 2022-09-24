Resurfacing project complete; I-71 south reopens 3 days ahead of schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Interstate 71 south in Louisville has reopened after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed the five-mile stretch between I-265 and I-264 to allow crews to complete a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project.

“We are pleased to announce that I-71 will reopen this morning, ahead of schedule,” Matt Bullock, chief district engineer of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 5 said.

The project began Friday night on Sept. 16, and was scheduled to last 10 days. Three days ahead of schedule, 1-71 reopened at 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

“The contractor, Louisville Paving Co., worked tirelessly to complete this vital work. For motorists, thank you for your patience, and we are confident you will appreciate the finished product,” Bullock said.

