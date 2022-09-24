Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Resurfacing project complete; I-71 south reopens 3 days ahead of schedule

(Courtesy: WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Interstate 71 south in Louisville has reopened after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed the five-mile stretch between I-265 and I-264 to allow crews to complete a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project.

“We are pleased to announce that I-71 will reopen this morning, ahead of schedule,” Matt Bullock, chief district engineer of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 5 said.

The project began Friday night on Sept. 16, and was scheduled to last 10 days. Three days ahead of schedule, 1-71 reopened at 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

“The contractor, Louisville Paving Co., worked tirelessly to complete this vital work. For motorists, thank you for your patience, and we are confident you will appreciate the finished product,” Bullock said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’
Kevon Lawless watched as one witness took the stand on September 16, 2022 to talk about what...
Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing
Update: All I-65 South lanes reopen, three people taken to hospital
JCPS bus
Parent waves gun at JCPS bus filled with Noe Middle School students
Corey Ware, 28, led LMPD on a police pursuit through the city
Man arrested after police pursuit through Louisville

Latest News

Update: All I-65 South lanes reopen, three people taken to hospital
Lanes are blocked on I-64 eastbound due to a vehicle fire.
Update: Vehicle fire caused all lanes to block on I-64 eastbound ramp
Traffic alert
Lanes close on Gene Snyder Freeway after multi-vehicle crash
71 SOUTH
4 days into closure, KYTC believes I-71 roadwork going according to plan