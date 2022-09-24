Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Revitalization project hurting New Albany business

The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some the of businesses owners already there, it’s b
By David Ochoa
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Main Street revitalization project has begun.

The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some of the businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache.

Christian Johnson is the owner of the “Odd Shop” right on Main Street.

Johnson said she’s looking forward to the end of the project. Not only to see the final result, but because she said the project is hurting her business.

“Now that we’re in the midst of it, we’re kind of just trying to reassess and start putting more stuff online during the times that people can’t walk to the shop,” Johnson said. “It’s cut down on our foot traffic.”

Johnson said work started a few months ago when water lines and other infrastructure were replaced.

Now work on the street is being done, and the shop is feeling the effects.

“I’ve looked back and compared other years and this has been one of the worst summers that we’ve had,” Johnson said. “Or the worst summer we’ve ever had. I’m just going to say it, it’s been the worst summer as far as summers go.”

That’s including the summers affected by COVID.

The shop opened about four years ago, and they’ve been at the Main Street location for about two years.

Johnson said their business was just bouncing back from COVID, and the random street closures have made it hard for people to find and stop at the store.

“Normally, this has all been blocked off, and people haven’t been able to stop when they see our sign,” Johnson said. “And then trying to find somewhere to park in the maze of everything.”

Now they’re taking their focus off the street and putting it online. They’re using social media to reach their customers.

“That’s what we’re relying on right now during the construction, rather than foot traffic,” Johnson said.

Many Main Street businesses, including Johnson’s, said they are all excited for the project to finish. They think it’ll be great for the area. It’s just a matter surviving until then.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy David Mattingly, 55, was arrested September 21, 2022, by Louisville Metro police on...
Owner of Highlands bar arrested for sex crimes
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released
Update: All I-65 South lanes reopen, three people taken to hospital
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Madelyn N. Howard of Crown Point.
20-year-old killed in Indiana hit-and-run; woman arrested on DUI charges
The Louder Than Life music festival returns Thursday with 114 bands over four days.
Louder Than Life expectations go up to 11

Latest News

Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Sept. 23 scores
Ashley Luce, from Radcliff, was arrested and charged with criminal abuse first degree of a...
Hardin County woman charged with criminal abuse of child
The application process for the Don't Mess with Texas Scholarship is now open.
Make Ends Meet: A look at college debt
Kevon Lawless posted on Instagram claiming to “see y’all real soon."
Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing