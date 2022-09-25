Contact Troubleshooters
Cunningham leads Cards to 41-3 win over South Florida

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) attempts a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) attempts a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Malik Cunningham ran for three touchdowns and passed for another as UofL beat South Florida 41-3 on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.

Cunningham was 14-22 passing for 186 yards and a touchdown. He had nine carries for 113 yards and three scores.

His 40 yard run 7:05 left in the first quarter started a string of four straight possessions that ended in Cards touchdowns.

“I think it just proves if you go out and you don’t beat yourselves then you’ve got a great opportunity,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “You know, again, South Florida is a team. I think they’ve got some ability and talent, I mean they saw it last week, but to come out, I mean we dominated the game.”

Cunningham added a 26 yard touchdown pass to Manual High grad Jaelin Carter and then runs of 35 yards and eight yards as UofL built a 28-0 halftime cushion.

“We needed this one bad,” Cunningham said. “We need all of them bad, but since was the next one, it was a good win for us and it’s the start of something good. Come back, watch it tomorrow, and put it behind us, and get ready for, who we play BC? Gotta get ready to Boston College, a good football team, so we gotta come to work.”

The Cards (2-2) visit the Golden Eagles (1-3) next Saturday at 12 p.m.

