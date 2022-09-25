Family and friends remember JCPS bus driver who was shot and killed a year ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been one year since Terry Smith Jr was killed. He was a JCPS bus driver who was shot while driving to work on the Watterson Expressway.

Saturday, family and friends hosted a memorial for him.

It was an emotional afternoon as everyone shared their favorite memories of Smith. The man who brought them so many great memories is no longer with them.

They gathered on the great lawn at Waterfront Park to remember Smith.

“We love you little Terry,” they shouted.

“We were supposed to grow old together. They have taken that away from our family,” one family member said.

Stories shared about Smith included ones from his childhood, and his willingness to help others.

“Now all I have are the memories and it hurts because I know he was a good man,” another family member said.

With the Big Four Bridge in the background, they released Chinese lanterns to honor his memory.

“We have to be strong for his children. It’s been hard but we’re going to get through this,” said Azucena Garduno, the mother of Smith’s child.

Smith’s killer hasn’t been arrested. It would be normal to feel anger and hate towards the shooter, but Smith’s mother rises above.

“”And I will continue to pray for whoever killed my son. But I do want justice. I’d like to know why. Even if it was a mistake, just tell me you’re sorry. I’ll forgive you. I will. But I can’t let go of my son,” said Charlitta Smith.

Smith’s mother says she knows the shooter made a mistake, and has a powerful message for them.

“And I just wish he would just come, I will hug him. I will hug him. Just because he came forth to tell the truth,” Charlitta said.

But even the most noble intentions don’t take away the hurt of losing a son.

“There’s no reason that he shouldn’t be here today,” Charlitta said.

Smith’s mother says the thing she misses most about Terry is his hugs. She says everyone who knew Terry is missing a spot in their heart.

