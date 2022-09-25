Levis throws for 303 yards and four touchdowns as #8 UK survives 31-23 against Northern Illinois

(WAVE) - Will Levis used the deep ball to keep #8 UK undefeated as the Cats held on to beat Northern Illinois 31-23 on Saturday night at Kroger Field.

Levis was 18-26 for 303 and four touchdowns.

He connected with Tayvion Robinson for a 69 yard score with 5:08 remaining in the second quarter to give the Cats a 14-7 lead.

That was the score when Kavosiey Smoke fumbled and the Huskies recovered at the UK 34.

Six plays later Shemar Thornton took the end around and tossed a three yard touchdown Tristen Tewes as the Huskies tied at 14 at the half.

The Cats took the lead for good on the third play of the third quarter. Facing a third and 10 from their own 30, Levis found a streaking Barion Brown in the middle of the field and he ran away from everyone for a 70 yard score and a 21-14 Cats lead.

A Matt Ruffalo 49 yard field extended the lead to 24-14 after three quarters.

In the fourth Levis and Robinson hooked up again, this time a 40 yard touchdown. Robinson caught seven passes for 147 yards and two scores. Brown caught four for 102 yards. Smoke rushed for 85 yards.

NIU made it interesting late, scoring on a Justin Lynch two yard run with 2:47 left to get within eight. The Huskies (1-3) went for two, but the conversion failed. Their onside kick attempt was recovered by the Cats.

“Well there’s a lot of things we’ve got to get cleaned up,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said. “There’s a lot of good things we’re doing, we gotta continue to build on that and then there’s a lot of areas where we need to improve in a hurry, so we know we gotta real big challenge coming up here this week, but we’ll be excited and looking forward to the opportunity.”

The Cats (4-0) visit #16 Ole Miss (4-0) on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.