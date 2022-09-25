LMPD: Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Okolona neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., Louisville Metro officers responded to the 3700 block of Bonaventure Boulevard on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the man died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation handled by LMPD’s Homicide Unit. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

