Louisville officers investigate homicide in Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Dwight Mitchell with the Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 12 a.m.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road and found a man shot. He died at the scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

