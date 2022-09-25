ORV crash kills 13-year-old girl in Indiana

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in an off-road-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon.

Around 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. on a report of a serious injury accident.

Officers arrived and found a side-by-side ORV on its side, a release said. A 13-year-old girl who was using the ORV died at the scene.

Details and the cause of the accident are still under investigation, the release said.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.