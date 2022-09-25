WKU blasts 73-0 FIU in CUSA opener

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – For the first time since 2011, WKU recorded a shutout when it dismantled FIU, 73-0, Saturday afternoon at Houchens-Smith Stadium to open Conference USA play with a victory. The Hilltoppers improved to 3-1 overall for the season and 1-0 in C-USA play. FIU fell to 2-1 for the year and 0-1 in league competition.

“Really proud of our guys today, just a really good win,” said WKU head coach Tyson Helton. “We talked about going out there and playing full speed, pedal to the metal trying to be dominate and those guys really showed out today. Great to see a lot of young guys play, the future looks bright for some of those guys, very impressed with them as well. Good win way to bounce back from a close one last week, we talked about it all week and I’m really happy for our guys.”

WKU set several scoring records with its dominant 73-point showing. The Tops’ 73 point were the second-most in a single game in school history, and their most during the team’s FBS era. The output of 73 is also the most WKU has scored against an FBS opponent, having previously scored 67 points against Marshall in 2017.

It is also the third-most points scored in Conference USA history.

The scoring started when quarterback Austin Reed connected with receiver Malachi Corley on a screen pass that went 76 yards for a touchdown thanks to Corley breaking multiple tackles and getting help with some nice downfield blocking. Reed and Corley would connect again in the second quarter, this time on a 21-yard touchdown strike to put the Tops up 21-0.

Corley finished the game as WKU’s leading receiver with 125 yards and two scores despite only recording three receptions. Reed would go on to finish the game with 381 yards and five touchdowns, completing 29 of his 35 passing attempts. Freshman L.T. Sanders finished as WKU’s leading rusher on the day with 73 yards and a touchdown on just four carries. In addition to Corley’s dynamic receiving effort, Daewood Davis hauled in eight catches for 85 yards and a score. WKU made quick work of the Panthers, taking a 42-0 lead into halftime thanks to three more scores in the opening half courtesy of Dalvin Smith, Davion Ervin-Poindexter and Davis.

The second half was much of the same, but some new faces on the Hilltopper sideline contributed and helped finish the game in style. Quarterback Darius Ocean threw the first touchdown pass of his career to freshman wide receiver Easton Messer , who caught the first touchdown pass of his career on a 44-yard connection. Sanders also found pay dirt for the first time as a college football player with a 35-yard touchdown run with under two minutes to play. The defense was dominant all afternoon for WKU, and even got in on the scoring when linebacker Aaron Key scooped up a fumble and took it 48 yards to the house for WKU’s third defensive touchdown of the season. The Hilltopper defense surrendered only 180 yards of offense for the day and was led by six tackles apiece from JaQues Evans and B.J. Wagner.

Defensive back Kahlef Hailassie also forced a turnover by intercepting an FIU pass, his first of the season. After opening C-USA competition with a win, WKU will now revert to its non-conference schedule when it welcomes Troy to Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT with a live broadcast available on ESPN+.

