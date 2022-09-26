Arizona senator speaks at McConnell Center

LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville hosted Senator Krysten Sinema (D-Arizona) for a lecture Monday at the McConnell Center.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) was on hand to introduce the guest.

Sinema, who says she wants to work with Democrats and Republicans alike, spoke about the dangers of extremism.

“Outside groups and some political leaders on both sides of the isle have lead the loudest and most extreme voices in each party dominate the discourse and set the agenda,” Sinema said, “because it stokes anger and it gets tweets, views, clicks, but it doesn’t solve problems.”

After the event, which was by invitation only, Senator Sinema was given a bottle of Old Forester’s bourbon.

