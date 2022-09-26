Baptist Health holding curbside flu shot clinics

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Baptist Health will soon be holding curbside flu vaccine clinics in southern Indiana.

Flu shots will be administered at the following three Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care locations on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

New Albany: 2315 Green Valley Road, Suite 100

Sellersburg: 7600 Highway 60, Suite 100

Corydon: 313 Federal Drive, NW, Suite 130

Those who want a flu shot do not need to make an appointment.

