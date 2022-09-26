Contact Troubleshooters
Baptist Health holding curbside flu shot clinics

Baptist Health is holding flu shot clinics on Oct. 1, 2022.
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Baptist Health will soon be holding curbside flu vaccine clinics in southern Indiana.

Flu shots will be administered at the following three Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care locations on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • New Albany: 2315 Green Valley Road, Suite 100
  • Sellersburg: 7600 Highway 60, Suite 100
  • Corydon: 313 Federal Drive, NW, Suite 130

Those who want a flu shot do not need to make an appointment.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

