Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Controversial book ‘Gender Queer’ allowed to stay in JCPS libraries, board votes

WAVE News has received multiple messages from parents, speaking out about the content in the...
WAVE News has received multiple messages from parents, speaking out about the content in the books.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A graphic novel memoir that some parents wanted pulled from Jefferson County Public School library shelves will remain in schools following a School-Based Decision Making Council Meeting on Monday.

The book “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Maia Kobabe, was purchased for multiple Jefferson County high school libraries early this year. The book features LGBTQ topics and includes illustrations depicting sexual acts.

In March, Miranda Stovall was one of the parents behind a push to remove the books from JCPS high school libraries.

On Monday, the board handed down a written decision stating the graphic novel would stay within school libraries, stating the book is not being held with contractual obligations, the book has educational merit and provides students with inclusive material, including to students within the LGTBQ community.

“There have been no arguments made that the decisions to retain ‘Gender Queer’ raise any safety or health concerns,” the decision stated. “To the contrary, in our experience as professional educators and school administrators, the Board finds that wholly removing access to the title due to a citizen complaint could, in and of itself, cause health and safety concerns.”

The decision argued that some of the depictions that could be seen as explicit for some individuals, “the Board feels the few sexual passages in this material do not rise to the level that the average person, applying contemporary adult community standards, would find to be patently offensive.”

The book has been challenged in various school systems across the U.S., but the SBDM said the novel has received multiple awards and accolades and has serious merit and the tests for obscenities were not met, warranting the book being kept in schools did not violate state or federal law.

The SBDM said it understands and respects the rights to parents who choose to withdraw the literature from their student’s access, but the book will continue to be offered for students whose parents and guardians have not requested as such.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Kieran Faulkner was arrested in connection to an Okolona neighborhood shooting.
20 year-old arrested after man shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood
ORV crash kills 13-year-old girl in Indiana
Kevon Lawless watched as one witness took the stand on September 16, 2022 to talk about what...
Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing
Man dies after shooting on Watterson.
Man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

Asking for a raise can go from scary and uncomfortable to exciting and normal. Especially if a...
Make Ends Meet: Asking for a raise
Aerial view of West Louisville
Millions being raised for loans to West Louisville homebuyers
Senator Krysten Sinema (D-Arizona) was in Louisville for a lecture on September 26, 2022 at the...
Arizona senator speaks at McConnell Center
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green