Controversial book ‘Gender Queer’ allowed to stay in JCPS libraries, board votes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A graphic novel memoir that some parents wanted pulled from Jefferson County Public School library shelves will remain in schools following a School-Based Decision Making Council Meeting on Monday.

The book “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Maia Kobabe, was purchased for multiple Jefferson County high school libraries early this year. The book features LGBTQ topics and includes illustrations depicting sexual acts.

In March, Miranda Stovall was one of the parents behind a push to remove the books from JCPS high school libraries.

On Monday, the board handed down a written decision stating the graphic novel would stay within school libraries, stating the book is not being held with contractual obligations, the book has educational merit and provides students with inclusive material, including to students within the LGTBQ community.

“There have been no arguments made that the decisions to retain ‘Gender Queer’ raise any safety or health concerns,” the decision stated. “To the contrary, in our experience as professional educators and school administrators, the Board finds that wholly removing access to the title due to a citizen complaint could, in and of itself, cause health and safety concerns.”

The decision argued that some of the depictions that could be seen as explicit for some individuals, “the Board feels the few sexual passages in this material do not rise to the level that the average person, applying contemporary adult community standards, would find to be patently offensive.”

The book has been challenged in various school systems across the U.S., but the SBDM said the novel has received multiple awards and accolades and has serious merit and the tests for obscenities were not met, warranting the book being kept in schools did not violate state or federal law.

The SBDM said it understands and respects the rights to parents who choose to withdraw the literature from their student’s access, but the book will continue to be offered for students whose parents and guardians have not requested as such.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.