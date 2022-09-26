Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: A fall-like week with cool nights and sunny afternoons

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny and breezy for the next few days
  • Below-average afternoons in the 60s & 70s, cool mornings in the 40s
  • Weekend forecast in question thanks to remnants of Hurricane Ian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight looks like another cool night for WAVE Country with lows generally in the 40s.

Tuesday looks sunny but cooler with a continued breeze from the northwest that will remain gusty at times. Highs look to reach only to around 70 in the afternoon hours.

Even Tuesday night looks colder behind a front. Clear skies and light winds will help temperatures plummet into the low to mid 40s. Some of our colder locations may approach the upper 30s.

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny conditions are expected on Wednesday. We’ll see highs in the low to mid 60s.

High pressure will keep a continued lid on rain chances for the remainder of the workweek while also keeping us cool. The weekend forecast is very much in question as the exact track of Hurricane Ian and its inland remnants will determine whether or not we see rain. Stay tuned for details!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

