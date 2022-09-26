Goode Weather Blog 9/26

Main concern this week will be on the tracking of IAN and any potential impacts toward the weekend.

Until we enter that window, it is all about very beautiful weather locally.

Very comfortable today with another shot of some cooler weather for mid-week to carry us through Friday. Highs still look to average in the 60s/70s this week with morning lows in the 40s, though some upper 30s possible mid-week away from the city.

As far as Ian, it looks to get the northern pull once it makes landfall in FL. But how rapidly that pull north will depend on our next trough moving in from the west. Already seeing signs that this next trough will break from the main wave and become a cutoff low pressure. That doesn’t help with any strong signal that would push Ian to the east. While there are other features pushing/pulling on its track, the trough/low coming in from the west looks to be our main factor.

Either way, we are likely to get a slow-moving low pressure in the area for the first 5 or so days of October. But it remains unclear if Ian will be one of them or will it just be the next feature from the west.

Unusually low confidence in the extended for now.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.