I-71 South reopened ahead of schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Good news for those who drive Interstate 71 as part of their Monday morning commute.

The five-mile stretch southbound between I-265 and I-264 reopened over the weekend.

Monday was the day repaving work was supposed to be complete, but crews finished ahead of schedule and the road reopened Saturday.

The resurfacing project cost more than $7.5 million.

