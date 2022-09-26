Jack Black makes stop at Louisville bowling alley while in town for Louder Than Life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Famous actor, musician and comedian Jack Black was in town for Louder Than Life this weekend, but it wasn’t the only place he was spotted.

Vernon Lanes, a bowling alley on Story Avenue, shared a picture on their social media page of Black hanging out with a couple of bowlers on Saturday night.

“Hell yeah,” the post reads. “Thanks for coming by (Jack Black)!”

Hell yeah! Thanks for coming by @jackblack! Posted by Vernon Lanes on Saturday, September 24, 2022

Black performed with fellow bandmate Kyle Gass performed as Tenacious D on Thursday during the four-day Louder Than Life festival at the Highland Festival Grounds.

