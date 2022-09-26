Jack Black makes stop at Louisville bowling alley while in town for Louder Than Life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Famous actor, musician and comedian Jack Black was in town for Louder Than Life this weekend, but it wasn’t the only place he was spotted.
Vernon Lanes, a bowling alley on Story Avenue, shared a picture on their social media page of Black hanging out with a couple of bowlers on Saturday night.
“Hell yeah,” the post reads. “Thanks for coming by (Jack Black)!”
Black performed with fellow bandmate Kyle Gass performed as Tenacious D on Thursday during the four-day Louder Than Life festival at the Highland Festival Grounds.
