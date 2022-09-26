Contact Troubleshooters
Jack Black makes stop at Louisville bowling alley while in town for Louder Than Life

Famous actor, musician and comedian Jack Black was in town for Louder Than Life this weekend,...
Famous actor, musician and comedian Jack Black was in town for Louder Than Life this weekend, but it wasn’t the only place he was spotted.(Vernon Lanes (Facebook))
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Famous actor, musician and comedian Jack Black was in town for Louder Than Life this weekend, but it wasn’t the only place he was spotted.

Vernon Lanes, a bowling alley on Story Avenue, shared a picture on their social media page of Black hanging out with a couple of bowlers on Saturday night.

“Hell yeah,” the post reads. “Thanks for coming by (Jack Black)!”

Hell yeah! Thanks for coming by @jackblack!

Posted by Vernon Lanes on Saturday, September 24, 2022

Black performed with fellow bandmate Kyle Gass performed as Tenacious D on Thursday during the four-day Louder Than Life festival at the Highland Festival Grounds.

