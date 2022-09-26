Contact Troubleshooters
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.

“All at once a gust of wind takes my notes to the pond,” Coulter said.

As the bride was being escorted down to the dock—and all eyes were on her— Coulter tried to quickly retrieve the notes by reaching down, only to fall into the water himself!

“And no one will even know I’m gone. Until I lean over the rail on the bottom, whatever reason I flip off into the water,” Coulter said.

The video of the fall has gotten a lot of attention on social media, as it’s been viewed thousands of times. Coulter says he wasn’t hurt, nor was his pride. He’s just glad he was able to make the service more memorable for the bride and groom.

The bride even said the fall helped break the ice—or the water—during a very nervous moment.

“I think everybody kind of looks to something special at wedding occasions. At the time it was chaotic, but after it was over, this is a good thing,” Coulter said.

Wet notes in hand, Coulter was able to successfully finish the service. Since then, it’s received a lot of attention.

“I’m excited about it. I love all the comments, the emails, the messages, had a church say, ‘hey we are playing this Sunday morning for our congregation,’” Coulter said.

The woman who videotaped the fall said she at first wasn’t going to take the service, but she’s now very glad she did.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

