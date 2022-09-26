Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville’s energy efficiency program leverages millions of new investment for downtown projects

By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville plans to back millions of dollars in loans to help two local businesses become greener.

On Monday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined the Louisville Metro Office of Advanced Planning & Sustainability and members of the local development community to announce $9.1 million in private energy efficiency loans will be available.

The two businesses are Number Fifteen, a Kentucky-centric bar, food, and entertainment experience on Whiskey Row - and the Tempo Hotel by Hilton at the southwest corner of Jefferson and Shelby Streets.

The funds, the city said, come through the city’s Energy Project Assessment District Program. Loans will help the businesses start on energy projects with no down payment.

“Now more than ever, the urgency to address the climate crisis is clear,” Fischer said. “Through the EPAD program, Louisville’s building owners can help us work toward Louisville’s clean energy goals while benefiting their bottom line through sustainable development. EPAD is one of the tools Louisville Metro Government (LMG) provides to make these critical investments easier than ever.”

The money originates from private sources the press release said- and does not include money subsidized directly from metro government. Projects are expected to be complete by Derby time next year.

Learn more about how to start an EPAD project by clicking or tapping here.

